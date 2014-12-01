WorxAudio Debuts XL3i, XL3T Line Array Systems

The What: WorxAudio Technologies, a division of PreSonus Audio Electronics, introduced the XL3i (installation) and XL3T (touring) line array systems.

XL3i and XL3T loudspeaker systems

The What Else: A new addition to the TrueLine Series, the new XL3i and XL3T’s throw capabilities mark a dramatic departure from conventional line array systems of this size and class. Combined, the three XL3i/XL3T modules create a 38-degree vertical system with an unusually broad horizontal dispersion of 150 degrees.



The new WorxAudio Technologies XL3i and XL3T line array systems incorporate three modules, each with a large-format compression driver with a 3-inch diaphragm and 1.4-inch exit coupled to a stabilized proprietary FlatWave Former (waveshaping device) that delivers high frequencies over a predictable and controlled coverage area.

XL3i and XL3T enclosures are made of sturdy, multi-ply Baltic birch, heavily braced for cabinet rigidity. Protecting each enclosure is a multi-layered, two-part, polyurea ProTex finish, available in black or white, and designed to withstand the most demanding applications. A 14-gauge, perforated, cloth-backed, powder-coated steel grill with high transmission ratio protects the transducer complement.

The PMD-2580 digital power amp is designed expressly for XL3i and XL3T loudspeaker systems. Housed in the rear of the enclosure, it features 2,500 watts for the low frequencies and 800 watts for the highs. This powerhouse amp has twin digital program processors, a mute switch for each output, detented volume control, an XLR transformer with isolated I/O, and industry-standard AC PowerCon switchgear I/O.

According to Hugh Sarvis, PreSonus managing director for the loudspeaker division, “The new XL3i and XL3T are compact, high performance loudspeaker systems that offer a broad coverage pattern and, with the new large format compression drivers, are ideal for larger venues where higher SPLs are essential. With a clean, unobtrusive appearance that blends seamlessly into a broad range of environments and first-rate components that deliver outstanding audio quality, I’m confident these systems deliver the performance and value today’s sound reinforcement professionals are looking for.”