Barix Integrates with Enghouse Interactive Applications for Avaya CS 1000

The What: IP audio and control specialist Barix is collaborating with Enghouse Interactive, an enterprise-level communications software and services company, to enable IP-based voice paging over existing analog speakers in schools, hospitals, warehouses and other facilities transitioning to digital phone systems.

The What Else: The solution extends the power of Enghouse Interactive Applications for Avaya CS 1000 (formerly Datapulse Progression), which enables IP voice paging in leading digital phone systems, to analog speakers using low-cost Barix IP audio hardware to receive and decode live voice. This adds functionality without forcing end users to discard speaker systems — thereby reducing costs and simplifying installations. The solution is also viable for decoding pre-recorded emergency notifications and data-centric audio applications, like bell schedules in K-12 schools.