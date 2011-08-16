ihiji Appoints Rubenstein as Director of Sales

ihiji has appointed industry veteran Seth Rubenstein as director of sales and business development.
- Rubenstein, most recently with D-Tools, imparts a decade-plus of enterprise software sales experience. This addition to the team coincides with the debut of ihiji’s latest solution, the INV-APP-500, a new remote monitoring appliance sold as part of the invision solution.
- “The timing of both tactical achievements, the acquisition of Seth, with his iconic presence in the market and masterful relationship building skill, aligned with the introduction of our unparalleled technology, cements our company’s invision solution as the clear market leader,” said David Rench, one of the ihiji co-founders.
- Today, Rubenstein kicks off his three-week, eight-city ihiji invision tour. The ihiji invision tour sets the stage for the CEDIA Expo, where ihiji will demonstrate their solutions in booth #4732, and will also provide educational seminars for attendees and reveal next-generation prototype services for connected appliances, energy management systems and more, also seen in the 2011 Future Technology Pavilion, booth #4754.
- Rubenstein’s ingenuity is rooted in his devotion to the positive and holistic development of the Electronic Systems Contractor industry. “His client-centric approach to customer care is what captured our attention,” Rench said. “Seth rarely seems to meet a stranger, and when he does, they don’t seem to stay that way for long. That, plus his multiple years of volunteerism really elevated him as the ideal target – we could not have asked for a better fit.”
- Seth has held concurrent appointments for over five years, including a recent term as chairman of CEDIA University’s College of Customer Relations, and as vice-chair of the CEDIA Management Conference. In 2008, he was honored as CEDIA’s Manufacturer Volunteer of the Year and remains committed to initiatives that continuously raise the stature and prosperity of the entire ESC community.