Draper Introduces GreenScreen Revive

Draper has introduced a new eco-friendly window shade fabric. Draper’s GreenScreen Revive provides solar control and reduces heat and glare.

This fire retardant, PVC-free fabric is constructed of 100 percent polyester yarn, with a minimum of 89 percent repreve polyester. Repreve is recycled and recyclable, contains low VOC's, and is made in the U.S.

GreenScreen Revive fabric is made with repreve polyester. Repreve is made from 100 percent recycled materials. For more information about repreve, please visit repreve.com.

GreenScreen Revive featuring repreve is RoHS compliant (free of heavy metals) and Greenguard Children & Schools Certified. The lightweight nature of the fabric also means lighter shade units, which require fewer raw materials to produce.