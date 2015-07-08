Wiremold Meeting Room Solutions Organize System Components & Provide Connections

Wiremold meeting room solutions are designed to facilitate access to power, data, and AV connections during meetings and presentations while eliminating messy cables and cords in both remodeled and new construction projects.

According to product manager Jeff McDermott, these solutions help A/V integrators overcome structural obstacles standing in the way of effective installations.



“Integrators have to work within a room’s configuration constraints, and their biggest challenge is often to bring services to conference tables and other work surfaces," said McDermott. "They are conscientious about the aesthetics of the job and want to make cables and components invisible yet accessible for future needs.”



The suite of Wiremold meeting room solutions includes the Evolution Series, which provides power, data, and AV connections at the floor, wall, or ceiling, or behind a flat-screen TV; the InteGreat Series, which reduces meeting room clutter while providing access to power, data, and AV connections at the table;the OFR Series Overfloor Raceway, providing an aesthetically pleasing, functional and ADA-compliant way to hide cables running from walls to open spaces; the Vista Point5 Column, a floor-mounted pedestal that provides easy access to power, data, and A/V connections; and Worksurface Modular Power, providing plug-and-play access to power outlets when rearranging room tables.



Wiremold meeting room solutions are available through Middle Atlantic dealers.