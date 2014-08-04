Wireless Tech Turns Operating Rooms Into Virtual Classrooms

When surgeons enter operating rooms at MidState Medical Center, a state-of-the-art hospital in Meriden, CT, they take on two critical roles. Their primary responsibility is patient health, but the second role they have is to demonstrate best practices and procedures in front of a virtual classroom. Two specific operating rooms—the Hybrid OR and the Robot Room—at the medical learning facility enable a global student audience to observe surgical procedures through videoconferencing technology.

