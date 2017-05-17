Williams Sound Promotes Richard Lough to COO

Williams Sound has promoted Richard Lough to chief operating officer. Lough formerly held the role of chief financial officer.

Richard Lough

“This move represents an evolution in leadership structure at Williams Sound to support our ambitious growth plans,” said Paul Ingebrigtsen, president and CEO. “In his new role, Rich will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the business and execution of our strategic plans. I look forward to working with Rich to drive the business forward.”

“It is truly an honor for me to guide Williams Sound, a market leader and innovator in our industry for more than 40 years,” Lough said. “I am incredibly energized and plan on leveraging my experiences to help lead the company. I look forward to working with other members of the management team and our employees, as we focus on this exciting growth path. We will continue to deliver high-quality, innovative products, along with our exceptional customer service, to current and future customers.”