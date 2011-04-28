MSE Audio Acquires Rockustics

Overland Park, KS--MSE Audio has acquired Rockustics, a manufacturer of rock speaker products.
- Founded in 1987 by Tony Mulé, Rockustics designs and manufactures weatherproof speakers. Nearly 30 products are available in the line which includes rock speakers, omnidirectional speakers, subwoofers, speakers built into garden planters, and speakers designed to be placed in landscaping walls.
- Sales of Rockustics products will be managed by MSE Audio’s Induction Dynamics and Phase Technology sales teams for residential customers and by the SoundTube Entertainment sales team for the commercial marketplace.
- “All of us at Rockustics are excited to become part of the MSE Audio family,” said Tony Mulé. “The synergy that will come from our combined engineering teams will enable us to produce groundbreaking speaker products for both the residential and commercial markets. Our customers can look forward to seeing some exciting technologies along with the highest quality product lineup that is available today.”
- “We are pleased to add the Rockustics line to the MSE Audio list of brands,” said Chris Combest, MSE Audio President and CEO. “These products are the perfect complement to our other speaker lines, with almost no duplication of our existing products. With our five distinct speaker brands, MSE Audio now offers the industry’s most comprehensive range of high quality speakers for all types of indoor and outdoor uses.”