Hall Research Debuts Real-Time Embedded Control White Paper

In their new white paper, Real-Time Embedded Control, Hall Research demonstrates the ability to provide a real-time web enabled virtual interface for non web enabled appliances. Using AJAX and the latest HTML5 technologies (websockets), they say that they can achieve push notification with efficient resource utilization and near zero latency.

"Websockets is still being developed and is only available in Firefox, Chrome, and Safari beta builds but we expect to see it rolled out to stable releases soon, followed by other mobile versions," Hall Research's Justin Ireland said.

A video demonstration of the working prototype can be seen here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZuJIrkq3E4

