JBL Professional's VTX Line Array Series Earns MIPA Award

The JBL VTX Line Array Series earned a 2012 MIPA Award in the PA System category at the Prolight & Sound show in Frankfurt.

“Since its introduction in January, the VTX Line Array Series has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the pro audio community, and this MIPA Award is further indication of the success we have already enjoyed with VTX,” said Paul Bauman, Senior Manager, Tour Sound, JBL Professional. “It is an honor to receive the MIPA Award and I wish to thank MIPA and its voters for this recognition!”

The VTX Series is designed for portable and fixed-venue system operators alike. VTX Series features JBL’s sound quality coupled with advanced sound reinforcement technology and support.

The first product from the VTX Line Array Series is the VTX V25—a full-size, 3-way, high-directivity line array element. The VTX V25 features two 2000W, 15-inch Differential Drive® woofers mounted in die-cast aluminum baffles, with four 8-inch Differential Drive mid-range transducers and three of the revolutionary new D2 Dual-Diaphragm Dual-Voice-Coil Compression Drivers mounted on a 3rd generation waveguide and patented RBI Radiation Boundary Integrator® assembly.

At Prolight & Sound, JBL Professional expanded the VTX Series with the addition of two subwoofer models, the VTX S28 and VTX G28. The VTX S28 and G28 are dual 18-inch subwoofers, each employing two 2269H 18" transducers featuring Differential Drive® technology with two voice coils, two neodymium magnets and high peak-to peak excursion capabilities to deliver extended low-frequency performance. Both models are reverse cardioid-arrayable.