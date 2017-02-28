wePresent Appoints Mizzen Marketing Representative

wePresent has formed a partnership with Mizzen Marketing, increasing the collaboration company’s sales force in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The deal allows wePresent to further its mission of making digital collaboration a standard in the Central United States, improving classrooms and meeting rooms throughout.

Mizzen Marketing, headed by Dave Taylor, is a Texas-based representative’s firm with more than 12 years of experience in the field of professional AV. “Since Mizzen has started, the industries we work in have changed drastically, and continue to change,” Taylor said. “The move to collaborative tech has been an interesting one, especially as the line between AV and IT narrows. We want to make sure we stay ahead of that line and anticipate what the industry needs.”

wePresent’s president and co-founder, Cory Cannon, expressed his excitement about the expansion. “When we started wePresent, the first classrooms and offices we sold to were here in our own backyard. How exciting that the next step in our journey allows us to continue that mission, to see that kind of change with our own eyes. We’re excited to have Dave and his team representing wePresent, especially with so much space to grow.”

wePresent has also announced a new initiative, dubbed the Innovator Program, aimed at bringing resellers, integrators, and other field representatives of wePresent a number of benefits. The program, which also launches this month, not only provides an incentive-based structure for wePresent sellers, but also gives those sellers a direct pipeline to the company itself.