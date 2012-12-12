Webinar on Digital Signage for Interior Design and Architecture

Digital Signage Connection (DSC), Digital Signage Expo’s news and information portal, will present the first installment in its 2013 webinar series on Tuesday, January 15th at 2pm EST.

Leslie Gallery-Dilworth, past CEO of SEGD (Society for Environmental Graphic Design), and moderator of DSE’s new one-day Design Directions: Dynamic Digital Environments seminar program, will present a free hour-long program that explores how media walls, gestural technologies, 3D virtual mapping and LED’s can creatively be incorporated into ordinary architectural fixtures to transform buildings and spaces into dynamic digital environments.

Session attendees will learn:

1.How to re-imagine existing spaces to meet user and business objectives

2.What elements to consider when planning a re-design

3.Priority steps in planning and budgeting spatial transformation

Richard Lebovitz, Educational and Editorial Director for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE, said, “Whether designing a new facility or renovating an existing space, successfully incorporating technology requires both planning and coordination among a team of professionals who can assist the architect or designer to ensure a project remains within budget. This event offers important insights into that process for anyone contemplating such a design or re-design.”