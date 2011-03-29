Herman Becomes Chief Certified Distribution Partner

Miami, FL--Herman Procurement & Logistics has announced that its sales and support teams have completed the Chief Certified Partner Program.

“Training and education are top priorities for our organization towards our goal of providing value and benefit to our customers and to the industry,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president of Herman. “Our sales team is prepared to help our customers in providing the best solutions as opposed to just selling products. Peripherals like mounts are critical to a project and Chief certainly leads the way in enabling us to provide the most effective solution."

“We are pleased Herman recognized the value of this exciting new program and invested the time to become a Chief Certified Partner," said Steve Durkee, president, Chief & Sanus Products. “Herman is a valued partner and this certification demonstrates their commitment to continued education. We look forward to this incremental knowledge and expertise further enabling their solutions capabilities and enhancing the value and service they deliver to our mutual customers."