Waveguide Opens Las Vegas Office, Hires 21ST CTS-D, Jason Alter

Independent technology consulting firm Waveguide Consulting has opened a Las Vegas office and hired Jason Alter, CTS-D, as senior consultant in that office. With the addition of Alter, Waveguide’s 81 employees now hold a combined 65 professional certifications. That number includes 22 general Certified Technology Specialists, 21 Certified Technology Specialists in Design and six Certified Technology Specialists in Installation, and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in people and processes that directly answer clients’ needs.

“We believe in lifelong learning and work tirelessly to keep our staff the most highly trained and certified professionals in the industry. It’s part of our culture,” said Scott Walker, Waveguide’s president and CEO. “As independent consultants, we’re selling our people’s knowledge. Our unparalleled number of certified staff quantifies what Waveguide promises to our clients.”

“I’m pleased Jason has joined our team,” said Walker. “In addition to being a Certified Technology Specialist in Design, he has more than 20 years’ experience in the AV/IT industry and a solid résumé in design, engineering, consulting, and project and program management. He will be an immediate asset to us as our business is expanding rapidly. His strong background in designing IT networks complements our portfolio of services, as our clients seek our help with IT design beyond cabling infrastructure.”

Alter most recently served as director of sales for Vidsys in Las Vegas. His career also includes serving as a national sales director for AVI-SPL’s Control Room Group and as a senior consultant at Shen Milsom & Wilke.

Alter will support Waveguide’s growing enterprise client project work from its newly established Las Vegas branch. This new office broadens Waveguide’s footprint to eight locations: Atlanta (headquarters), Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Tampa and now Las Vegas.