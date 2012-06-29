9 Ways to Avoid Counterfeit Cable: Free White Paper

- Cheap cable is no bargain when it comes to safety and performance, Black Box says.
- Counterfeit and substandard cableis an extremely serious topic as the prevalence of non-compliant cable continues to grow in the market. It’s estimated that as much as 20%of the cable for sale now is unsafe, unapproved, or counterfeit. Substandard cable is extremely serious subject because of public safety and civil and criminal liability issues. This white paper will discuss the hazards of counterfeit cable and give you nine tips on howto spot it.
Download this white paper by Black Box at http://go.blackbox.com/forms/WP00052-CounterfeitCable_v1