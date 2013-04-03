Sennheiser Extends Free Trial For Tourguide 2020-D

Audio specialist Sennheiser has extended the free trial program for its Tourguide 2020-D system.

Interested organizations can request a risk-free trial by visiting www.sennheiserusa.com/tourguidetrial. A Sennheiser representative will respond to all demo inquiries and arrange shipment of the system.

The Tourguide 2020 series is a digital RF wireless tour guide system, offering excellent audio quality and reliable, interference-free communication, the company says. Designed for easy setup and operation, this system offers a high degree of flexibility with six available audio channels, making it an ideal choice for almost any guided tour application.

System components include your choice of a handheld or bodypack transmitter with a headset microphone; lightweight stethoset or bodypack receivers; and the portable, convenient EZL2020-20L storage carry case with charger.

Premier auto manufacturer BMW recently chose Tourguide 2020-D. Since the beginning of 2013, the BMW production plant in Dingolfing, Germany has used Sennheiser Tourguide 2020-D systems for their factory tours. The behind the scene tour impresses up to 20,000 guests from all over the world every year.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) automobile plant recently upgraded to the Tourguide 2020 system for their guided tours. The plant, which manufactures the company's Elantra and Sonata automobiles, has been using Sennheiser’s Tourguide headsets since the tour program began in October of 2005.