Top 50 Systems Integrators Announced

SCN magazine, the sister magazine– from NewBay Media– to Digital Signage magazine, concludes each year with the publication of an outlook on the state of commercial AV integration businesses. The annual SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator listing sets the benchmark by which many comparisons are made—providing another viewpoint on the health and prosperity of companies that make up a very diverse industry. While regional factors, specialties, and countless other variables make it difficult to quantify the success of companies, it must be noted that these leading integrators set the pace for the AV firms both large and small. The decisions members of the Top 50 make, and the work that they do, are in some way linked to all that is accomplished in the field each day. Large or small, every company has a bottom line to think about, and how they achieve a healthy balance sheet is what we focus on at SCN

So, with that, SCN presents the 2010 Top 50 Systems Integrators in the U.S. and Canada, ranked here by projected systems integration revenue for 2010. As some companies are also involved in other segments of AV business, we ask entrants to separate their commercial AV systems installation revenue from total revenue.

As always, Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The chart ranks those willing to share their internal numbers to establish an industry snapshot. While the bottom line is important, the Top 50 chart is only one way to view an industry where success is determined by more than mere numbers. There is much to learn from how every company operates, and we look forward to continuing to provide the commercial AV business with an in-depth look at the inner workings of its finest companies in

2011.

To check out the list visit the winner's slideshow at:

http://www.systemscontractor.com/SlideDetails.aspx?CatID=38210&ID=51448

To download the whole list, visit:

http://www.systemscontractor.com/uploadedFiles/Systems_Contractor_News/Articles/Industry_News/Todays_News/SCN%2050%202010.pdf