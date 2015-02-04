VUE Makes Big Hire, Promotion

VUE Audiotechnik has added Ilona Utriainen Adamson to its communications team as Marketing Manager. An industry veteran focused on professional audio marketing and graphic design, Adamson served for eight years as Adamson System Engineering's Marketing Manager. Along the way, she earned a 2012 PLASA Award for Innovation for Best Live Sound Marketing Team. She then operated a graphic design and business development company in Toronto, Canada, before joining VUE Audiotechnik, one of the fastest-growing professional audio manufacturers in the world.

Ilona Utriainen Adamson

Adamson has always followed her creative muse in dance, theater, and film. A multilingual citizen of the world, Adamson's travels have taken her from Finland to Chile, through Austria, and on to Montreal and Toronto.

In her new position, Adamson is responsible for the management of VUE's marketing message across digital and traditional media. From public relations, web and on-line properties, to graphic design, advertising, and corporate identity she will be overseeing it all. She will also manage the company's trade show presence from initial creative design to final implementation.

"It's an honor to be a part of a company whose founders can claim so many legendary pro audio success stories," said Adamson. "The VUE team brings over a 100 years of expertise to the table and offers innovative technology, positive attitude, and an amazingly fast-growing global reputation. I'm thrilled to be able to have a hand in the early stages of the company's development and growth and am looking forward to the journey!"

"Ilona brings with her a wealth of experience, creativity, and marketing skill," remarked VUE CEO Ken Berger. "She is a proven winner, with a commitment to excellence, and we're delighted that she has agreed to lead our marketing team."

VUE Audiotechnik also promoted its U.S. Sales Manager Jeff Taylor to Vice Present Americas. A true pro audio enthusiast who spends much of his personal time running live sound in and around his home in Vancouver, Washington, Taylor joined VUE following more than 15 years with some of the most noted brands in professional audio. His key business development and strategic sales positions included Mackie, EAW, RCF, BIAMP Systems, and the pro audio brands of Telex Communications including Electro-Voice, Midas, and Dynacord.

"I couldn't be more thrilled with our brand's growth in the U.S. market since joining VUE less than two years ago, and I am confident the next two years will be even more rewarding," stated Taylor. "I'm proud that our partners in the U.S. have responded so quickly to our vision, philosophy and products. In the past six months we have reached a tipping point in US market penetration, and am delighted to be leading the build out of our sales team to deal with the response."