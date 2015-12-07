VMP Showcases ERWEN-15E Wall Rack

The What: The Video Mount Products (VMP) ERWEN-15E is a new, 19-inch wall rack enclosure that the company showcased at ISE East in November.The What Else: Featuring 15 rack spaces, the ERWEN-15E works with all standard 19-inch rack equipment and accessories and has a load capacity of 120 pounds. Its adjustable front and rear rails are threaded with standard 10-32 threading, and it features top and bottom vents and cable routing knockouts. It has removable side panels with optional locks, a reversible, hinged, tempered glass front door and removable, hinged back panel. The ERWEN-15E is constructed with welded steel and ships fully assembled.



The Bottom Line: The VMP ERWEN-15E is designed to provide storage versatility in applications where space is limited and floor-standing equipment racks aren’t feasible.