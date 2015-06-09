VITEC to Present Training on IP Video Distribution and Monitoring

- VITEC will host a CTS-certified manufacturer training session at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, FL. Presented by VITEC manager of U.S. operations Pascal Barthares, the session titled “IP Video Distribution & Monitoring — Systems Design and Implementation” will explore the upcoming technologies and opportunities of IP-based media distribution systems. The session will take place on June 18 at 8:30 a.m. in room W305A at the Orange County Convention Center.
- During the discussion, participants will gain insights into today’s trends and best practices for delivering, managing, and viewing IP-based video within contemporary enterprise and campus environments. The presentation will also outline how to evaluate customer sites as well as determine network suitability for both IP multicast and unicast video distribution. In addition, the session will explain how to configure network components for multicast support such as IGMP snooping, and perform system verifications by creating sample channel playlists while checking channel selection and playout on TVs.