VITEC Releases Second-Gen HEVC Codec

The What: VITEC has launched its second-generation HEVC codec (GEN2). Powering the company’s HEVC hardware-based MGW Ace Encoder, the new codec improves dramatically upon its predecessor’s standards of quality.

The What Else: By offering enhanced HEVC encoding performance, the MGW Ace Encoder reduces OPEX in point-to-point video transmission.

“VITEC continues to usher in the most advanced, reliable, and affordable streaming technology available, and it’s due to our persistence and heavy investment in algorithms and codec optimization,” said Philippe Wetzel, founder and CEO of VITEC. “With the release of GEN2, we have added another remarkable advancement to our product offering that enables our customers to flawlessly transmit their video streams in the highest possible quality while reducing costs.”

The Bottom Line: When paired with MGW Ace Decoder, the GEN2 codec enables a fully hardware-based, end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC encode/decode streaming solution that supports the most demanding and diverse video streaming use cases. A white paper comparing video quality of leading encoders can be found at hevc.vitec.com.