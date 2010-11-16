LG Taps Broadsign for SuperSign Premier-S

- LG Electronics USA has selected BroadSign International as the software provider for its newest digital signage solution, SuperSign Premier-S.
- According to Broadsign “The alliance with BroadSign, a leading player in the digital signage market with proven and scalable SaaS technology, is designed to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to deploy and manage digital signage networks and is expected to further enhance LG’s hardware and solution position.”
- LG’s SuperSign Premier provides content offerings “that SMBs can use right out of the box. SuperSign Premier’s user interface (UI) is based on BroadSign’s core SaaS technology and has a customized LG UI specifically designed for SMBs deploying networks of 25 players or less. The hardware package consists of an LG flat panel display (model M4214C) and the LG NC2000 media player that provides access to content management software and starter templates as well as news and weather feeds. SuperSign Premier also is supported by 48-hour on-site hardware swap*, technical support and convenient monthly financing.”
- “Software is a critical component of any digital signage solution and is the impetus behind establishing strong relationships with leading third-party software developers,” said Jeff Dowell, vice president, Digital Signage, LG Electronics USA. “BroadSign has best-of-class software that, combined with LG hardware, will provide SMBs with the technology solution they need to get up and running quickly.”
- Brian Dusho, CEO, BroadSign International, said, “To win over small and medium-sized businesses, a digital signage system should be easy to use, yet versatile and powerful in the back-end. LG’s all-in-one solution resolves this challenge and will make a big impact on the market. BroadSign software is an integral component of LG’s total solutions package, and we are excited to be part of this great product.”
- Expansive Alliances
- Dowell explained that SuperSign Premier is supported by a variety of key content provider partners, led by CNN. LG enjoys a long-standing alliance with news leader CNN, which provides more than a dozen news and entertainment feeds that can be easily and quickly integrated by the end user. LG is also teaming with iStockphoto, which offers easy, affordable and royalty-free photos, illustrations, video, audio and Flash® files.
- SuperSign Premier also offers direct access to LG’s “Certified Content Providers” (CCP) that offer custom content creation services optimized for the SuperSign Premier system. Initial LG CCP providers include Aspect Productions, Alchemy, Blue Pony and Saddle Ranch Productions.
- Pricing and Availability
- SuperSign Premier has a target monthly price of $149 for 36 months**. SuperSign Premier is currently available at select major distributors. The product is available to order now and is planned for shipping this month. Supplementary features to further enhance SuperSign Premier are expected in the coming months.
- For more information about SuperSign Premier and to inquire about becoming an LG Certified Content Provider, please visit www.LGMakesItSimple.com
- For more information on Broadsign: www.broadsign.com
Topics