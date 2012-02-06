Tannoy Unveils VLS Series Speakers

Tannoy has unveiled its new VLS Series passive column array loudspeaker system incorporating another Tannoy innovation, FAST (Focussed Asymmetrical Shaping Technology).
- The VLS Series passive column array loudspeaker system.
- Comprising of 3 models, VLS Series represents an addition to Tannoy’s product range in the column array loudspeaker segment, augmenting its offerings to the so-called ‘architectural audio’ market – where maximum intelligibility and minimum aesthetic impact are the driving concerns.
- The VLS Series offers AV contractors and consultants an alternative solution in the shape of a passive device offering balance of performance and cost, when active beam-steering may neither be required nor affordable.
- With transducer technology adapted from QFlex, coupled with a new passive crossover network design, VLS Series is the first Tannoy product to incorporate FAST (Focussed Asymmetrical Shaping Technology), delivering unique acoustic performance benefits not previously seen across a full range of passive column loudspeakers. Central to this is its asymmetrical vertical dispersion, gently shaping the acoustic coverage towards the lower quadrant of the vertical axis. By the nature of a typical application, an ideal column loudspeaker should be biased in the vertical plane, towards the audience and away from reflective surfaces above (like ceilings) which are detrimental to intelligibility. FAST also facilitates quicker, easier installation with less need for tilting or specific concern for optimal mounting height.
- Each model is available in either black or white as standard, though custom RAL finishes are available at additional cost and lead-time.
- 3 models are available – VLS 7, designed for speech-only applications, and VLS 15 and VLS 30, both of which are designed for more demanding full-range applications as well as speech. All are IP64 rated for dust and water ingress and are salt spray and UV resistant as well as subject to rigorous high/low operational temperature and humidity testing – making VLS Series suitable for both indoor (House of Worship, Retail malls, auditoria) and covered outdoor use (transport hubs, concourses). Mounting is made easy via supplied wall-brackets.
- Specification is aided by the addition of an exclusive Tannoy edition of EASE Focus v2.0 software, allowing consultants to design systems with predictable results and specify VLS Series in conjunction with Tannoy’s existing column loudspeakers – including I Series and QFlex – within the familiar environs of an industry standard software wizard.