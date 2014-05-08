Visionary Solutions PackeTV IPTV System

- Visionary Solutions' (VSI) award-winning PackeTV IP video network and asset management solution is now shipping. The modular, end-to-end video network and asset management solution enables secure, scheduled, and on-demand delivery of live and recorded video, with support for multiple screens and networks.
- Through PackeTV, organizations can easily and cost-effectively deliver high-quality HD and SD, MPEG-2/H.264 video content to TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other IP-connected devices across a wide range of networks, including LAN, WAN, Wi-Fi, cellular, and public Internet. PackeTV supports a variety of applications from corporate communication to video monitoring, training, and distance learning to legacy cable system replacement with TV over IP.
- "PackeTV transforms video delivery by providing organizations with a single, end-to-end IP video network solution," said VSI president Jordan Christoff. "Based on a modular architecture, the PackeTV IPTV system can quickly and easily be deployed in virtually any IT environment, making it perfect for a broad range of markets, including enterprise, entertainment, education, healthcare, IT, broadcast, and house of worship."
- The open-standard solution is compatible with a wide range of equipment, including VSI encoders and decoders, and features the same modular architecture as the encoder and decoder product lines allowing customers to upgrade as their budget permits. This modular flexibility lowers the base price of the equipment by allowing the customer to purchase only the features they need at the moment and upgrading the software as requirements change.
- Through an intuitive, Web-based user interface, administrators can dynamically create and manage video assets for distribution across any type of network. Video assets are fully protected via AES 256/128-bit encryption, and access can be controlled right down to the individual user and group level through seamless integration with Microsoft Active Directory. Frontline customer support guarantees a flawless installation and operation for the life of the solution.