Vincent Bruno Joins CEDIA as CEO

CEDIA has hired longtime industry veteran Vincent Bruno as its CEO following executive director Don Gilpin's decision to step down.

Bruno brings a deep knowledge of the industry to the role of CEO. For the last seven years, Bruno has been the marketing director at Crestron Electronics, where he guided the company's global marketing strategy and led a large team of professionals worldwide. Bruno also currently sits on CEA's TechHome Division Board.



Prior to his tenure at Crestron, Bruno served as vice president for VCOM International Multimedia Corporation, a distributor of professional AV and digital equipment. During his five years at VCOM, he drove double-digit sales growth through both organic sales and acquisition.



Bruno also spent 11 years with Tower Product Inc. as vice president and board director, where he pioneered product concepts and launched award-winning digital video technology for the broadcast, media and entertainment industries.



"In addition to his passion for the industry, Vin has excellent global business development and leadership experience," said Tabatha O'Connor, CEDIA COO. "The Board of Directors believes that he will be successful in creating and guiding a strategic vision for the organization and in positioning CEDIA members as trusted professionals with important stakeholders."



Added Bruno, "As the association that represents the industry, CEDIA holds important responsibilities to be the connector, to provide vision, leadership, and education that elevates the entire residential custom installation market. I could not be happier to have the opportunity to lead the organization, building on its solid foundation and positioning it for the future."