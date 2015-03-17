ViewSonic Introduces LightStream Networkable Projector

ViewSonic has released the LightStream PJD6350 Networkable projector. The LightStream Networkable series of projectors delivers true-to-life colors in just about any lighting condition.
LightStream PJD6350 Networkable Projector
Equipped with SuperColor technology, ViewSonic’s LightStream Networkable projector delivers brilliant color, while a high-brightness output ensures crisp and clear images. The LightStream PJD6350 features smart, user-friendly functions including ViewSonic’s patent-pending PortAll for secure wireless streaming, SonicExpert for enhanced sound, and a cable management cover, making the projector ideal for education or business settings.
- Boasting 3200 lumens of brightness combined with ViewSonic’s proprietary SuperColor technology, the PJD6350 produces a superior balance of brightness and color accuracy. The PJD6350 features XGA (1024x768) resolution, 15000:1 Dynamic contrast, and a lamp life of up to 10,000 hours, as well as multiple connectivity options including VGA, dual HDMI, Composite Video, S-Video, Component, RS-232 and RJ45. The PJD6350 comes with SonicExpert, an enhanced sound technology that delivers best-in-class audio performance from its integrated 10W speaker, for greater frequency range and minimized distortion.
- “The LightStream PJD6350 projector is packed with smart technologies that boost high brightness output, brilliant color, and vivid projected images,” said Jeffrey Hsieh, senior product marketing manager at ViewSonic Americas. “Together with the enhanced audio technology, the PJD6350 delivers an immersive viewing experience for business and education applications.”
- The smart design features in the PJD6350 includes PortAll, an integrated compartment that supports an MHL/HDMI port that allows users to wirelessly stream multimedia content via a wireless HDMI dongle. A user-friendly remote features a unique “My Button” control that configures to a user’s preferred setting with one simple click. The remote network management function can control up to 256 LightStream projectors, and with a single remote, installers have the flexibility to operate up to eight projectors in the same room by switching codes. The intuitive keypad, which is on all LightStream series projectors, allows users to operate the projector without complicated on-screen display menus.
- The LightStream PJD6350 Networkable Projector is available now with a MSRP of $849.