ViewSonic Introduces LightStream Networkable Projector

ViewSonic has released the LightStream PJD6350 Networkable projector. The LightStream Networkable series of projectors delivers true-to-life colors in just about any lighting condition.

LightStream PJD6350 Networkable Projector

Equipped with SuperColor technology, ViewSonic’s LightStream Networkable projector delivers brilliant color, while a high-brightness output ensures crisp and clear images. The LightStream PJD6350 features smart, user-friendly functions including ViewSonic’s patent-pending PortAll for secure wireless streaming, SonicExpert for enhanced sound, and a cable management cover, making the projector ideal for education or business settings.