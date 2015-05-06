Videotel Digital Signage Media Player

Videotel Inc. recently showed its industrial digital signage media player, the VP70 XD. The signage player can be used in any application that requires digital signage.

The VP70XD digital media player in action.

Videotel's VP70XD industrial-grade digital media player uses auto-looping of mixed content media. Mix audio, video, picture, and image files to create an engaging user experience, regardless of the industry.

Regardless of the application, the VP70XD provides digital signage combined with true plug-and-play usability. The VP70 XD capability to auto-loop mixed file types while incorporating audio files as background sound eliminates the need for an audio extractor. Content can be loaded directly from USB or SD cards.