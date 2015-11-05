Video Guidance Names Barr Regional Account Manager

Video Guidance has named Tom Barr as Midwest regional account manager. Barr will sell and account manage video, audio, and web conferencing development and custom room integration solutions for regional businesses and organizations.
Tom Barr
- Barr comes to Video Guidance with more than 20 years of project management, consulting, and sales experience providing expertise in telecommunications, unified collaboration, network security, and bandwidth management. Most recently, he served as territory account manager for UK-based BT Conferencing in the company's U.S. headquarters in Braintree, Mass.
- Barr received his B.A. in business management from the University of Phoenix.