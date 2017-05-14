[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: Blackmagic Duplicator 4K, PreSonus's New Division, TOA N-SP80 Series SIP, Vaddio AV Bridge MatrixMIX AV Switcher

Every week, the AV Technology team puts the latest industry news in context for IT and AV managers. In Episode 10 [05.05.17], technical advisor Justin O'Connor reviews the new Blackmagic Duplicator 4K with H.264 Encoding, PreSonus's Commercial Division, TOA N-SP80 Series SIP Intercom Stations, and Vaddio AV Bridge MatrixMIX AV Switcher. This video series is sponsored by Utelogy. Learn more about Utelogy and get your free InfoComm Exhibit Hall Pass here: https://l.feathr.co/infocomm-2017-utelogy-u
