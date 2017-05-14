[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: Blackmagic Duplicator 4K, PreSonus's New Division, TOA N-SP80 Series SIP, Vaddio AV Bridge MatrixMIX AV Switcher

Every week, the AV Technology team puts the latest industry news in context for IT and AV managers. In Episode 10 [05.05.17], technical advisor Justin O'Connor reviews the new Blackmagic Duplicator 4K with H.264 Encoding, PreSonus's Commercial Division, TOA N-SP80 Series SIP Intercom Stations, and Vaddio AV Bridge MatrixMIX AV Switcher. This video series is sponsored by Utelogy. Learn more about Utelogy and get your free InfoComm Exhibit Hall Pass here: https://l.feathr.co/infocomm-2017-utelogy-u

If you are new to the series, don’t miss an episode:



Episode 1: Spectrum Instrumentation, Altinex, SDVoE, ClearOne

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor/125942

Episode 2: Harman, Crestron, LynTec, Shure

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-2-31017/125978





Episode 3: AVI-SPL, Atlona, EDID, OCA Alliance

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-3/126036



Episode 4: NAB 2017, AJA Systems, Kramer Electronics, Alcons Audio

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-4/126078



Episode 5: Datapath, Focusrite, Yamaha, Listen Technologies

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-5/126170



Episode 6: Alcorn McBride, ATEN, Roland Pro AV, Sennheiser

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-6/126213



Episode 7: Crestron, Vesper, Audio-Technica, QSC

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/video-av/it-weekly-update-qsc-crestron-vespers--audio-technica/126256



Episode 8: Oblong Industries, Biamp, Matrox, Meyer Sound

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/video-av/it-weekly-update-oblong-industries-biamp-matrox--meyer-sound/126303



Episode 9: Draper, Utelogy 2.0, Extron, Atlona Velocity

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/video-av/it-weekly-update-extron-atlona-draper--utelogy/126361