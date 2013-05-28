Klein Tools Introduces Limited Edition Camouflage Pliers

Klein Tools has released the Limited Edition Camouflage 2000 Series High-Leverage Side-Cutting Pliers.



In conjunction with this limited-time promotion, Klein Tools is proudly supporting U.S. military members by donating $25,000 in 2013 to support Operation Homefront.

Klein Tools transformed the look of its most popular 2000 Series Side-Cutting Pliers with an exclusive plastic-dipped camouflage handle design and a distinct black-oxide plier head with a special laser-etched “Support Our Troops” logo. These pliers are fully functional with all the features and benefits professional tradespeople have come to expect from Klein. These limited edition pliers are manufactured in the USA at Klein’s new Mansfield, TX plant.

“Klein Tools is thrilled to partner with a great organization like Operation Homefront,” said Mat Klein III, chairman of Klein Tools. “So many of our customers and their loved ones are current or retired military members, and it is an honor to give them our support.”

“Our mission is to support service members and their families in need of immediate help,” said Amy Palmer, chief development officer for Operation Homefront. “Klein Tools’ generous contribution will play an integral part in fulfilling those pressing needs.”