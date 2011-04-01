BICSI and Cisco Team to Provide Technology Education

BICSI has teamed up with Cisco to provide technology training and education to the ITS industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, BICSI and Cisco will provide educational and training opportunities in addition to credentials and certifications for each other’s current customer and membership base.

Cisco provides training and certifications for the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model’s network layer, while BICSI offers training courses and credentials for those who work in the OSI physical and data link layers.

BICSI members will be able to receive additional Continuing Educational Credits (CECs) by taking approved Cisco courses, such as Interconnecting Cisco Network Devices and Designing Cisco Network Service Architectures. Members will also receive discounts on BICSI products such as data center, installation, network and security courses and manuals, as well as BICSI standards.