Valossa CEO Presents at Amazon's AWS Summit

Mika Rautiainen, founder and CEO of Valossa, presented at Amazon’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit Stockholm at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Center.



Rautiainen described Valossa’s use of AWS to enable its SaaS-based model for analyzing customer video content. Leveraging the AWS infrastructure, Valossa’s cloud service API delivers complete AI video recognition platform designed for professional broadcast and event-based programming. Valossa officially released its initial commercial product Valossa AI, at the NAB show in Las Vegas last week.

AWS Summit Stockholm featured a wide range of sessions and technical demonstrations, as well as keynote addresses from such Amazon executives as Adrian Cockcroft, vice president of cloud architecture strategy and Mackenzie Kosut, AWS’ global startup evangelist.

Valossa AI is capable of analyzing any video stream to create understanding of video. The video AI platform is available as a cloud-based API (Valossa Core API) that detects and identifies people, visual and audio context, spoken topics, named entities, general themes, and explicit content. It creates scene level, time-coded metadata that describes everything relevant about each second of a video.

Instead of simple tagging of visual content, the AI extracts and structures information and insight from multiple modalities. Automatically generated descriptive metadata simplifies the creation of next generation AI applications for the benefit of the media industry.

“The world has moved beyond text, with video playing a greater role in our daily communication, and we are applying technology to understand what we are viewing, as much as actually consuming content,” said Rautiainen. “We have arrived at the point of Metadata 2.0, where machine learning can determine specific details of visual content. We are now beginning to apply the latest techniques to meet emerging needs of content producers globally, and we are pleased to have Amazon in our corner, providing the requisite cloud infrastructure.”

Valossa AI has been tested globally by content producers and distributors, media service providers and video advertisers.

Based on prime research and essential patents from one of the world’s leading computer vision and AI labs at the University of Oulu in northern Finland, Valossa deploys a wide range of computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to extract deep content metadata from video, including frame analysis and multilingual keyword search from speech transcripts and metadata. Valossa’s approach delivers holistic video content descriptions at the scene level as well as descriptive keyword annotation for video overviews.

Valossa AI offers users a much richer set of analytics, expanding the contextual semantics of video data for what is the most holistic, multi-modal video analysis solution commercially available today.