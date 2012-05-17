Symetrix SymNet Composer Software

Symetrix has released its SymNet Composer DSP configuration software.
- When performing basic Edge hardware configuration, Composer automatically identifies the type of audio I/O module installed in each of the Edge frames' four I/O card slots (up to 16 channels of local audio). When connecting multiple Edge frames via Dante gigabit network audio (up to 128 channels total), quick and easy network management is accomplished entirely within the SymNet Composer programming environment.
- A fully open architecture application, Composer's navigation accelerates the audio path design process. System designers exercise complete creative control, selecting from a library of over 600 proven DSP processing, routing, mixing, and special purpose modules. A designer's proprietary Super-modules (complex blocks of multiple DSP modules and routings) can be exported from or imported into Composer and repurposed in future projects.
- SymNet Composer's Event Scheduler automatically changes presets at pre-determined dates and times using a familiar Outlook-style calendar. If desired, hardware clocks can be set to sync to network time protocol (NTP). Composer also configures the Symetrix ARC series of wall panel remotes along with the zero-cost embedded ARC-WEB for wireless control of Edge hardware using Apple and Android mobile devices. With Composer, any chosen set of controls (i.e. faders, mutes, selectors) can be consolidated and exported to create custom technician or end user virtual control panels from a program called SymVue.
- Composer supports third-party RS-232 or Ethernet control devices with Symetrix' human-readable external control protocol.