Vaddio Names New Vice President of US Sales

Kent Cawthorne has been appointed the new vice president of US Sales at Vaddio professional AV solutions and a full suite of Unified Communication and Collaboration products for the audiovisual, videoconference, and broadcast markets.

Cawthorne is a 33-year industry veteran that began his career with over 12 years in the integration business in northern Ohio. He went on to hold several key positions with leading AV industry manufacturers including: director of dealer of US sales and director of marketing for Latin America, at Sony Corporation; VP of channel sales at Grass Valley; VP of channel sales at PESA; and VP of sales and a member of the senior management team for Kramer Electronics.

Cawthorne’s focus has been developing unique strategies that deliver incremental growth, channel profitability and an extraordinary customer experience to his partners. Cawthorne said the employee and leadership driven culture and integrity that define the character of the company drew him to Milestone.

“Our plan is to further connect our products, team and programs with our partners and customers to make Vaddio the go-to brand across our portfolio,” said Cawthorne. “This will expand our relationship and value proposition, as well as provide even more confidence and awareness regarding the support and solutions we offer. We want more than customer satisfaction we want an enhanced customer experience.”

Cawthorne will report to Steve Durkee, president of commercial brands at Milestone.

“I’m excited to have Kent lead the Vaddio sales team, especially given his industry background and cultural fit with Milestone,” said Durkee. “He brings significant technology and channel experience to the team. In addition, Kent has a proven track record of motivating sales teams, and shares our commitment to building long-term, mutually successful partnerships.”

More information on the sales team, as well as introductions to new Vaddio contacts, will be released as it is available.