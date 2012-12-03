Tri-Ed Acquires Security General International

- Tri-Ed / Northern Video Distribution has acquired Security General International (SGI), a wholesale distributor of Security and Low Voltage products in the southwest U.S.
- Staying true to its “buy and build” growth strategy, according to the company, Tri-Ed / Northern Video continues to expand its footprint in North America. The acquisition of SGI and its 13 branch locations establishes a presence for Tri-Ed / Northern Video in six new cities - Fort Worth and McAllen, TX; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, OK; Albuquerque, NM; and Orange, CA.
- “We are very excited about our expansion in the Southwest market, and serving our growing customer base there," said Pat Comunale, Tri-Ed / Northern Video's president and CEO. “We welcome the entire SGI staff to the Tri-Ed / Northern Video team and look forward to meeting and exceeding the expectations of security professionals in our new locations.”