Nanonation for In-Store Interaction

- Nanonation will showcase a number of new digital screenmedia solutions at the Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) show in San Francisco, April 27-28. Nanonation’s booth #506 will offer visitors a way to explore an array of digital signage, kiosk, and mobile solutions developed for leading brands worldwide. The theme of the exhibit will be “Start Here,” whereby visitors can find out the best ways to capitalize on the latest technology and marketing solutions to impact the customer experience.
- CETW visitors will be able to scan QR codes for instructions on how to play the interactive “Start Here” game where prizes including books from best-selling authors Seth Godin and Gary Vaynerchuk to an iPad 2 will be given away.
- “Our goal at CETW is to help retailers begin to navigate the complexities of designing, deploying and managing digital in-store technologies. We wanted to have a fun way to help retailers explore and experience more options for engaging and interacting with customers,” said Brian Ardinger, CMO of Nanonation.
- In addition to firsthand demonstrations of award-winning solutions such as the Waste Management Greenopolis recycling kiosk, which provides customers an easy way to recycle and earn reward points, Nanonation staff will also be giving live demonstrations of FrameWorks DS, the newest addition to its suite of digital signage solutions, as well as a variety of mobile and digital signage examples.
- Also during the show, Nanonation executives will be speaking at the following sessions:
- Bradley Walker, Nanonation’s CEO, will be moderating a panel on Thursday at 10:30am titled “Location Based Mobile Marketing: What is it? How to Use it? And How it Will Drive Traffic to Your Venue,” as well as participating in a panel for “Shopper Marketing: How to Effectively Leverage In-Store Digital Media,” on Thursday at 3:15pm.
- Brian Ardinger, Nanonation’s CMO, will be presenting Wednesday at 10:30am with a session titled “Understanding the Landscape of Customer Engagement Technology: Tutorial and Tour,” and Thursday afternoon at 2:00pm with “Creating In-Store Experiences That Matter – Tips, Trends & Technologies.”
- Lyle Petersen, Nanonation’s CTO, will be part of a panel discussion looking at “How Connectivity Can Cripple Your Project: The Top Five Pitfalls to Avoid,” on Wednesday at 1:15pm.
- Each session will delve into specific industry case studies and insights gained from the past decade of work in the digital media marketplace.
