NSCA Education Foundation Offering Scholarships for MNEC Symposium

- The NSCA Education Foundation is offering 10 scholarships for individuals from systems integrator firms as well as 10 scholarships for government officials to attend NSCA’s Mass Notification & Emergency Communications (MNEC) Symposium May 9, 2013, at PSA-TEC in Westminster, CO.
- The scholarships, provided by the NSCA Education Foundation, are valued at $249, the cost of attending the conference.
- NSCA members are encouraged to invite their local Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) or other government officials engaged in building code management to apply for scholarships for the MNEC Symposium. The integration community, in addition to government officials, will gain knowledge on the changing codes and better understand the need to require public and private venues to install or update a MNEC system in order to encourage public safety.
- “Both NSCA and the Foundation are advocates for building better integrators,” said Andy Musci, president of the NSCA Education Foundation. “By offering these scholarships, we are encouraging the two main audiences who need to be engaged in this important initiative to become better educated on the positive outcomes and opportunities that exist within this emerging marketplace.”
- Attendees of the MNEC Industry Symposium will take away information on how to:
- * Build knowledge of MNEC including terminology, modified codes and regulations, constituent groups impacted, and inherent risks and rewards
- * Build strategic partnerships between A/V, fire, life-safety, and security industries
- * Communicate with customers/facility managers on the value of emergency systems
- * Assist clients with a risk assessment to determine vulnerabilities to build the right MNEC system
- * Provide opportunities to see the technologies and applications through table-top displays and representatives from leading manufacturers and consultants
- AHJs may also apply on their own without an integrator referral if they choose. Applications are available at www.nsca.org or www.mnec.org and must be submitted by April 15.
- Registration is $249 to attend the one-day event. You may also choose to attend half of the day for $99. For more information on the MNEC Symposium and PSA-TEC, or to register, visit www.psatec.com.