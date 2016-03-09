Tyler Reeves Joins Reflect Board of Directors

Reflect today announced the addition of Tyler Reeves to their Board of Directors. Currently President and General Manager of National Accounts for Interstate Batteries, Reeves brings over twenty years of marketing, operations and brand strategy expertise to Reflect.



“We are very fortunate to have Mr. Reeves join our Board of Directors,” said Bill Warren, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “As Reflect continues to grow and provide customer-facing digital media solutions to our Fortune 500 clients, his passion for developing brands and understanding consumers will be invaluable.”

Tyler Reeves serves as President and General Manager of Interstate’s National Accounts segment, focusing on account service, business development and channel penetration strategies. He started his career at Interstate Batteries as Director of Brand Strategy & Innovation where he led customer communication, national account marketing and product management.

Prior to Interstate, Reeves worked as a CPA at Coopers & Lybrand (now Price Waterhouse Coopers) and eventually moved into marketing/strategy roles for multiple brands at PepsiCo/Frito-Lay. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and marketing from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the SMU Cox School of Business.