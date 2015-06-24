tvONE C2-2855 Universal Scaler

The What: The tvONE C2-2855 is a Universal Scaler with auto-switching capability.

The What Else: With the C2-2855, the incoming video resolution is quickly detected, analyzed, and the user is ready to present. This new feature is particularly useful in situations where there is little or no technical supervision such as in meeting rooms, medical environments, teaching spaces or live staging events. The C2-2x55 series provides high-quality bi-directional conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats. Inputs and outputs can be SD/HD/3G-SDI, HDMI, DVI, composite video, YC, YUV, YPbPr, or RGB. An included key feature allows an image to be keyed over another and faded in and out due to the 4:4:4 sampling format for RGB sources, precise keying at the pixel level can be achieved. Transitions permit Seamless Cut, Fade, or Wipe transitions between input sources. The Picture-In-Picture (PIP) functionality allows an input to be inset in a window over a second input or vice versa, with the PIP window having the ability to be placed anywhere on the screen. Frame lock allows for different resolutions to be used independent of frame rate.