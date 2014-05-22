TrueConf TrueConf Server 4.2.0

The new version of TrueConf Server 4.2.0 now features the ability to both view and transmit audio and video from each participant using Internet browsers with WebRTC technology for their group conferences, with video resolution up to 720p.

Connecting to video conferences is possible from any browser with WebRTC support. Moreover, the Chrome browser can even display a desktop or a standalone application instead of the participant's video.

The new version of TrueConf Server has another equally important feature: the ability to conduct group conferences in HD (720p) quality. This means that when the number of users in the TrueConf Client on the same screen is more than five, the total video resolution in the horizontal direction reaches up to 3840px. In other words, video conferencing in 4K video format (UltraHD) is now a reality.

Another feature of the new version is the ability of TrueConf Server to register various SIP devices (DECT/VoIP phones, video conferencing terminals supporting SIP) on TrueConf Server, which enables you to make calls directly using the internal TrueConf ID, as well as to track the presence (online/offline) of these devices in the user's Address Book.

"With full support of WebRTC in TrueConf Server 4.2, a web browser can be used as a full-fledged client app for video conferencing where all participants will see and hear each other," said Michael Gotalsky, TrueConf CEO. "This is the first-of-a-kind solution on our market, and it is ready to be implemented right now."