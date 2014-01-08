MSE Audio Acquires Soundsphere

- MSE Audio, parent company of SoundTube Entertainment, has acquired Soundsphere, a Connecticut-based manufacturer of omnidirectional speakers and speaker systems.
- Founded in 1976, Soundsphere is best known for its ceiling-mounted, globe-shaped omnidirectional speakers. These speakers produce a wide, diffuse sound field and are installed in a broad variety of applications including offices, government facilities, warehouses and shopping centers. A wide range of on-ceiling speakers are available along with flush-mount speakers, in-ceiling speakers and speaker systems. All Soundsphere products are made in the USA.
- “This acquisition broadens MSE’s commercial speaker solutions, and provides a nice complement to the products offered by SoundTube and MSE’s other lines,” said Duke Ducoff, MSE Audio VP of Sales. “We plan to capitalize on the synergies with these other lines to increase visibility, sales and profitability for Soundsphere.”
- David Wiener Ventures was chosen to orchestrate the acquisition, based on DWV Chairman David Wiener’s business acumen and extensive knowledge of the audio industry.
- In describing the acquisition, David Wiener stated, “The integration of Soundsphere into MSE’s existing infrastructure will provide even greater sales and marketing opportunities along with immediate benefits for distribution, delivery and support. This is a true win-win for both parties, and the result will be a more powerful position and future for parent company MSE and the Soundsphere brand. DWV is proud of our two deals for MSE in the past six months.”
- The acquisition is effective immediately; former Soundsphere owner Peter Hamilton will remain on-board as a consultant.