The What: The Triad-Orbit IO-VM is a VESA MIS-D class mount optimized for 12- to 32-inch video displays.

The What Else: The IO-VM VESA mount comes bundled with Triad-Orbit’s innovative OATM orbital boom arm. The IO-VM/OA combo provides a professional-caliber connection and pivot point for many new non-traditional video display-mounting options. Pairing the IO-VM with the new Triad T3CTM heavy-duty rolling tripod stand provides a super-stable mobile video display platform. Creative pros in the field can rely on the IO-VM/T3C stand system for a solid video display mounting system that is portable, modular, and instantly adaptable to any location or application. The T3C’s industrial-grade locking casters provide smooth transport and positioning and will not mar delicates surfaces.