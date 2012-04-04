AVAD Adds Sharp Displays to Lineup

AVAD LLC announced it has been authorized as a distributor for Professional Display Products from Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation.

Sharp has an extensive lineup of LED-LCD digital signage and data display products in screen sizes up to 80-inch diagonal. Sharp offers products in several Pro AV categories including its new lineup of AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems, ultra-slim bezel video wall monitors, and standalone digital signage and data displays for both indoor and outdoor use.

"The addition of Sharp Professional Displays to AVAD's commercial AV product assortment reinforces our commitment to providing our dealers with the industry's most robust array of leading products from leading manufacturers," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "Dealers know they can turn to AVAD for all of their commercial AV needs, including products, training, system design and more."

Sharp Professional Displays will be available to AVAD dealers through the U.S. and Canada at each of AVAD's 24 North American branches.