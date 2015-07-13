TouchTunes Joins Digital Place Based Advertising Association

- TouchTunes, the largest has joined the Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA).
- Attract Media, TouchTunes’ advertising wing, incorporates a cross-screen ecosystem activates consumers in-venue through video and interactive display messaging delivered across a connected network of digital jukebox and TV screens, as well as a proximity enabled mobile app.
- “With Attract Media, we are transforming the way marketers can leverage digital screens in social venues by integrating mobile, social, proximity and other technologies,” said Jim Wilson, chief operator officer, TouchTunes. "Barry and his team at DPAA have done a great job of advocating for digital place based media among clients and agencies. We are pleased to support their efforts by joining their membership ranks and will work closely with them to grow the market."
- Membership in DPAA encompasses benefits including admission to quarterly member events; access to a database of research, practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification; publication discounts; an opportunity to participate in media partnerships as well as the DPAA-Nielsen Service Bureau and DPAA-Nielsen Digital Diploma Series Training Program; and further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere conversation and marketing campaign..