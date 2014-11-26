Toshiba at LEAD 2014

- Close to 550 people – comprised of Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. end users, sales professionals, vendors, media and analysts – converged on Dallas, Nov. 10-12 to attend the company’s annual conference, LEAD (Learn, Engage, Act, Deliver) 2014.
- To coincide with the event’s theme of “Print. Work. Communicate. Smarter.,” LEAD 2014 participants learned how to optimize business operations with the latest in fleet optimization strategies, implementing new eco smart solutions and engaging customers via digital signage.
- During the event’s opening session, Toshiba’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Maccabe gave a ‘State of Toshiba’ address while informing the contingent about the company’s market expansion.
- Maccabe was particularly effusive about the company’s growth in digital signage and the new partnership with AEG to create a fan destination within the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Called LA Interactive powered by Toshiba, this interactive zone features a 6-by-13 foot LED video wall, 8-by-5 foot Toshiba Ultra HD video wall, two 46-inch Toshiba Virtuoso interactive touch displays and a 60-inch Toshiba “Touch & Get” interactive kiosk allowing for high-speed transfers of exclusive Los Angeles Kings and STAPLES Center content. Toshiba’s top executive also touched upon the company’s Ellumina digital signage installations for Live Nation, the Houston Astros and Charlotte Knights.
- “By virtually any measurement, our LEAD event was a success,” said Maccabe. “I was especially happy by the amount of favorable input I heard from our customers and sales professionals as many of them expressed their appreciation for the quality content they received during our conference. The success of LEAD 2014 is a tribute to the combined efforts of our hard-working and detail-oriented staff.”
- "Toshiba's LEAD conference in Dallas brought together a good mix of digital signage end users, dealers, and even content providers– so it was not your typical industry event," said attendee David Keene, executive editor of NewBay Media's Digital Signage magazine. "I particularly enjoyed some of the panel sessions from some prominent creative people doing social media and digital signage integration on the big screens in sports venues, at the highest level."
- In addition to attending 12 seminars given by industry leaders on an array of topics including managed print services, eco smart programs and cloud solutions, many LEAD 2014 participants flocked to the event’s product fair where they learned more about Toshiba’s current and next-generation e-STUDIO products and solutions, interacted with key business partners and saw the latest digital signage offerings.
- To energize and engage the LEAD audience, NFL Hall of Fame Member, Troy Aikman shared his insights while answering audience questions on myriad football topics. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback addressed such varied subjects as concussions in football, parenting and the Dallas Cowboys’ likelihood for postseason success.
Topics