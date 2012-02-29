Insight Media University Announces Technology Courses

Insight Media University has announced the availability of 13 technology courses in their School of Digital Signage, in addition to 80 courses in the following Schools of Learning:

• School of 3D Technology

• School of Display Technology

• School of Green AV

• School of Sales & Management

• School of IT & Networking

• School of Design & Installation

• School of Technology

IMU offers a variety of training courses for AV, IT, Digital Signage, Display, and Consumer Electronics professionals. Course levels range from beginner to intermediate and advanced courses. Standard course lengths range from 1-2 hours.

IMU provides three options for course delivery:

• Online courses at www.IMUniversity.info

• Onsite delivery at company locations

• Webinar delivery

The following courses are offered in the School of Digital Signage:

• Turning on Digital Signage: Online, onsite, webinar

• Understand Digital Signage Customers: Onsite, webinar

• Digital Signage Content Creation: Onsite, webinar

• The 7 Key Elements of Digital Signage: Onsite, webinar

• Developing the Roadmap of a Digital Signage Project: Onsite, webinar

• 25 Ways to Boost Your Digital Signage Business: Onsite, webinar

• Digital Signage in Healthcare: Onsite, webinar

• Digital Signage in Education: Onsite, webinar

• Digital Signage in Corporations: Onsite, webinar

• Digital Signage in Retail: Onsite, webinar

• Introduction to Video Walls: Onsite, webinar

• Introduction to Planning and Logistics: Onsite, webinar

• The Art of Measurement: Onsite, webinar

Online courses are priced individually, but group discounts are available to companies or organizations for multiple students.