TMP-Pro Now Distributing Roland Professional AV

TMP-Pro has formed an exclusive distribution partnership with Roland Professional AV. As a leading manufacturer of digital AV products, Roland designs innovative digital solutions for live production, worship, broadcast, education, corporate, legal markets, and more. TMP-Pro prides itself on being more than a distributor; its specialists’ expertise and training allow them to guide their clients through Roland’s entire line of AV products, from the powerful multi-channel V-Series digital video switchers to the M-Series digital mixing consoles that can meet any configuration requirements.

“By adding Roland video and professional audio products to our line card, we can now offer our clients a solution that addresses both the video and audio needs so often associated with a project,” said TMP’s Gene Mulcahy, director of pro audio products. “Roland has long been a leader in the industry by providing reliable solutions to its clients and at an affordable price. We welcome Roland to the TMP-Pro family and look forward to successful future together.”

“We are very excited to welcome TMP-Pro as a partner for Roland’s Professional AV products,” said Jeremy Engel, national sales manager, Roland Professional AV. “TMP Pro’s knowledgeable sales staff and excellent customer service offer a great addition to the Roland Pro AV team.”