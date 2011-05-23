Haivision Updates Makito Encoder

The Haivision Makito Encoder offers distribution, capture, and rebroadcast of HD video, combining the efficiencies of H.264 video compression and the image quality of full HD video within a small form factor, according to the company.
- Recently upgraded to revision 1.5, the Makito now supports constant bit rate (CBR) encoding to assure transport and system wide compatibilities and, optionally, real-time metadata capabilities. The metadata option allows users to incorporate KLV metadata into the compressed video stream with the data obtained from the serial port, from auxiliary data fields within the digital video stream, or from UDP network sources. The Makito provides H.264 encoding at up to 1080p with the lowest available end to end latencies.
- Also at InfoComm will be the Makito Air, a ruggedized version engineered for airborne video and ideal for military, security, and law enforcement applications. Features include added real-time metadata (KLV and CoT) support, operation with MIL-STD connectors, and compliance with stringent DO-160 specifications.