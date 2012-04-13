Severtson Appoints New CEO

Severtson Screens announced that it has appointed L. Craig Shelley as its new CEO.
- “Craig is a seasoned business executive with more than thirty years experience in marketing and business development,” said Ron Severtson, founder and chairman of the board of the Severtson Corporation. “He is multi-lingual and holds an MBA degree in International Management. His background as a corporate officer with major international companies and as a consultant in real estate franchising, banking, and insurance will be an immediate asset to Severtson Corporation as we grow our company both domestically and internationally.”
- Severtson Corporation recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2011.
- Shelley added, “I have known Ron and his family for more than thirty years and have always admired him, his company, and the way he does business. In fact, I have used examples from Ron’s life and business in training programs for other companies. I see great things ahead for all of us at Severtson and am honored to join the team. The innovations that constantly come out of the company are exciting and promise a future of growth and leadership in the industry. We have an excellent core of people and products to build from and I am excited to work with all of the outstanding stakeholders throughout the distribution network.”
- With its three production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has substantial production capabilities and a wide array of screen sizes — from IMAX to small home theater screens — available to its clients.