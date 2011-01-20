SCN March 2011 Online Index

News | Kirsten Nelson’s Full ISE Report



News | Lab X Ruggedized Ethernet Switch



News | NSCA Education Foundation

News | Premier Mounts McCarren Video Wall | Full press release

News | Premier Mounts McCarren Video Wall | Las Vegas Review-Journal

News | Premier Mounts McCarren Video Wall | Yahoo! News

News | Premier Mounts McCarren Video Wall | MorningStar

News | Premier Mounts McCarren Video Wall | CNBC

News | Premier Mounts McCarren Video Wall | McCarren International Airport Video Wall Ribbon Cutting

News | Samsung Grants

News | Samsung Scholarships



Whose Band Was This?

This 1984 picture shows rock band Styx with their crew on the road. Included here is sound engineer Mike Cooper (in striped shirt; far right in the front row), who today is director of international sales at Meyer Sound. This photo was taken towards the end of Styx’s last tour before the band first broke up in 1984. Members of the band reunited in 1989 and 1995 and have recently announced new show dates for 2011.



People | Executive Q&A | Extended Panasonic Interview

People | Consultant Profile | Thorburn Associates’ Gallegos Lighting at California Science Center Video

People | March 2011 Newsmakers

Business | How Sweet The Sound | Extended House Of Worship Article

Business | Level Up | Chore Wars

Snapshots | One Way Or The Other | Powerade Jam Fest Video

Snapshots | All Connected | Archbishop Favalora Conference Center Photo Album

Snapshots | Earning Its Stripes | Symetrix Jupiter Video

Technology | Pick And Mix | Roland Training

Technology | Pick And Mix | Soundcraft Training



Technology | Pick And Mix | Yamaha Training



Technology | An AV App For That | Lectrosonics Aspen App



Technology | An AV App For That | Yamaha StageMix App



Technology | Wiring & Cable | Cables to Go Configurator

Technology | Wiring & Cable | Windy City Wire Videos

